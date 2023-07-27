The Perks of Listing a Wallflower

Share Tweet Share Email

Lanchester Wines has launched its latest range of wine in cans. The new Wallflower range of 187ml Spanish wines is presented in a funky, fresh format – perfect for on-the-go occasions or as an alternative to glass.

Unlike its namesake, this Wallflower will most certainly be in the midst of the celebrations as it has been designed to enjoyed at festivals, events, travel retail or on-trade as a single serve. The range comprises easy drinking red, white and rose wines; the fruity red is a blend of Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon, the zesty white is Airen and Macabeo while the rose is a fruity Garnacha Rosado.

Bold, vibrant colours have been used to depict the different wines in the range, with colours creating cognitive connections to the colour of the wine inside.

All Wallflower wines are suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Mark Roberts: “Whether displayed on a shelf, back bar or marquee, these brightly coloured cans stand out from the crowd. Cans are an uncomplicated packaging solution which are lightweight, easy to stack and infinitely recyclable. Cans can be chilled quickly and are hermetically sealed to ensure the wine stays fresher for longer.”

The Wallflower cans were filled at Greencroft Bottling’s wine canning line, which was the first wine canning line in the UK. Greencroft Bottling is predominantly powered by clean renewable energy generated by Lanchester Wines’ on-site wind turbines. Lanchester Wines and its sister business, Greencroft Bottling, are pioneers in sustainable energy, having installed its first wind turbine back in 2011.

