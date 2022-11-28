The Professional Division of Miele Appoints Marketing Manager to Oversee Operations in Great Britain and Ireland

Share Tweet Share Email

The professional division of manufacturer of commercial laundry and dishwashing appliances Miele, has appointed Egizia Maria Felice as Marketing Manager for Great Britain and Ireland. Felice will be responsible for overseeing the marketing management of the hospitality, care and service (HCS) sector, as well as growing their laboratory, medical and dentistry (LMD) sector.

Felice brings six years of experience in marketing and communications to her new role, with previous marketing roles at Oxentia, a global innovation consultancy, and academic publishing house Oxford University Press. Her specialisms include strategic communications for international development agencies as well as marketing for academic research and publishing.

Commenting on her appointment, Felice said:

“I have always admired the inherent quality of Miele products and its ethos of immer besser (ever better), so being able to join the Miele Professional team is a fantastic opportunity. As the organisation is dedicated to becoming the leader in sustainability within its industry, one of my targets is to build relationships with businesses who also have sustainability at their core, and to showcase how Miele’s innovative technology can support their journey”.

Simon Venni, County Sales Manager at Miele Professional, commented:

“We’re thrilled to have Egizia on board to lead our marketing team. We’re excited to see how Egizia’s broad range of perspectives will support us in reaching out to new customers.”