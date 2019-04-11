The Restaurant Group Puts A Further 22 Sites On The Market

The Restaurant Group (TRG) has put 22 more of its sites on the market. The group operates over 500 restaurants and pubs which include Frankie and Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Firejacks, Brunning & Price and Joe’s Kitchen, and also operate a concession business which trades over 60 outlets across more than 30 brands, primarily in UK airports. This latest move now brings the total sites for sale to 44 sites, with 22 already having ceased to trade

A spokesperson from TRG said: “As we mentioned at our full-year results, a number of our leisure sites are in structurally unattractive locations and we are actively reviewing our estate and exploring options in line with our strategy. We are currently marketing a number of sites and, if sold, we will endeavour to redeploy staff to other sites within our portfolio.”

TRG believes that its acquisition last year of pan-Asian brand Wagamama will be transformative for the company. In the group’s annual results for the year to 30 December 2018, the company said that the addition of Wagamama, comprising 133 sites, will help the business “address delivery opportunities via restaurants and delivery kitchens, pilot pan-Asian cuisine ‘food-to-go’ offerings, explore international growth options and deliver at least £22m of synergies”.