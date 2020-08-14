, The Retail Mutual Launches Business Cover Product for the Catering Industry

As the hospitality sector is given the green light to reopen from 4 July,The Retail Mutual has this week announced the launch of its new business cover product, specifically tailored to the needs of the restaurant and catering trades.
Having served independent retailers since 1999,The Retail Mutual is delighted to be able to open its doors to a wider range of independent businesses including restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, and takeaways.
With small business owners under intense pressure to reduce overheads and minimise risks,The Retail Mutual sets out to offer an alternative. Unlike an insur- ance company, as a discretionary mutual it is Member- owned and operates in the sole interests of its Member community. It is open to independents only, specialising in supporting retailers, restaurateurs and take-away owners who own and run their own independent busi- nesses. Members can create a personalised cover plan with variable limits to include just the cover they need, and benefit from a range of additional information and support services to help them manage their business both in times of need and in times of growth.
The service is available online at www.theretailmutu- al.com/catering, offering those in the hospitality sector the flexibility to obtain a quote and buy their cover out- side standard office hours.Those who prefer to buy by telephone can do so via the Mutual’s UK-based Member Services Centre on 0333 2121 007.
Mutual Manager, Kirsty Hampton, said, “It’s great to see businesses be able to reopen their doors after a period of closure during the coronavirus pandemic.This is a welcome boost to the hospitality market and to further support the high street, we are expanding our Open for Business campaign to include the food service industry.
Expanding into the catering sector was the natural progression for the Mutual.There is huge synergy with retail and in fact many of our existing Members own multiple businesses that span both categories.We are delighted to give them the opportunity to access competitive cover for all their businesses all in one place and to welcome a new tranche of independent business owners into The Retail Mutual’s Member community.”