, The Retail Mutual Launches Business Cover Product for the Catering Industry

As the hospitality sector is given the green light to reopen from 4 July,The Retail Mutual has this week announced the launch of its new business cover product, specifically tailored to the needs of the restaurant and catering trades.

Having served independent retailers since 1999,The Retail Mutual is delighted to be able to open its doors to a wider range of independent businesses including restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, and takeaways.

With small business owners under intense pressure to reduce overheads and minimise risks,The Retail Mutual sets out to offer an alternative. Unlike an insur- ance company, as a discretionary mutual it is Member- owned and operates in the sole interests of its Member community. It is open to independents only, specialising in supporting retailers, restaurateurs and take-away owners who own and run their own independent busi- nesses. Members can create a personalised cover plan with variable limits to include just the cover they need, and benefit from a range of additional information and support services to help them manage their business both in times of need and in times of growth.