The Rt Hon Michael Gove Welcomes New Kickstart Employees To Windlesham Golf Club

Falling within his constituency of Surrey Heath, the Rt Hon Michael Gove visited Windlesham Golf Club near Bagshot, Surrey, to welcome new Kickstart recruits – Harry and Nick. Some of the first employees taken on via the Government’s Kickstart Scheme that was introduced to the golf industry by Promote Golf and The LSS Group in January.

The two new recruits join Course Manager Leigh Powell’s greenkeeping team on 6-month contracts with their salaries, up to 25 hours per week, fully funded by the Government. In addition, they will benefit from future employability support and education as part of the LSS Group Kickstart package.

While speaking to Nick & Harry, Mr Gove was told that they had already been at the Golf Club for two weeks. Even though it meant early starts, both have settled into their routines and enjoy working on the Golf Course.

Mr Gove said: “It was wonderful to meet Nick & Harry and to see first-hand the benefits that the Government’s Kickstart Scheme is delivering. Their enthusiasm for their tasks shone through and it is great to see they are benefiting from the opportunity and the training”.

The Government funded Kickstart scheme is proving to be a great success in the hospitality & leisure sector. LSS Group are an approved Gateway for the Kickstart scheme and they secured the funding for the placements. Andy Merricks, CEO of LSS Group commented. “It was very much appreciated that Michael Gove took the time to come and welcome the new recruits to the Windlesham Golf Club. The Kickstart scheme is being warmly welcomed by the hospitality sector at a time when the industry needs all the help it can get. Giving youngsters an opportunity to experience working within the sector, providing extra help to welcome customers back and hopefully leading to owners and operators nurturing some much-needed home grown talent.”

LSS Group have now secured over £7M of government funds and have set an ambitious target of £35m, the equivalent to 5,000 placements by the end of Q3 this year. Anyone who wishes to take advantage of this scheme is invited to contact LSS Group by visiting their website https://thelssgroup.co.uk/a-kickstart-gateway/ or email kickstart@thelssgroup.co.uk