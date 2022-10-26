The Sausage Man Launches the Optimum Grab and Go Sausage Solution with Sausage2Go

Share Tweet Share Email

Launched at this year’s Casual Dining Show, The Sausage Man’s Sausage2Go unit, presents the perfect hot-hold solution for caterers across all sectors wishing to offer hot dogs as a quick serve or grab and go option.

Specialists in authentic, premium quality German sausages, The Sausage Man, offers five bestselling sausages from its extensive range to kick off the Sausage2Go launch; choose from delicious Bratwurst, Bacon Krakauer, Cheese Frankfurters, Chilli Beef or Vegan Hot Dogs to entice custom.

All sausages are fully cooked, ready to eat and reheat, and are supplied chilled or frozen, benefiting from a long shelf life. The sausages are offered for sale accompanied by high quality brioche baguettes from bakery brand St Pierre.

The Sausage2Go unit, made by Flexeserve, the specialists in hot-holding, flexible merchandising solutions, facilitates the latest ground-breaking, patented air recirculation technology, retaining heat without over-cooking for perfect food condition, superior flavour and texture, and no moisture loss throughout the day.

Sausage2Go couldn’t be easier to use; no catering experience is required, and user-friendly control panels set over individual zones can be independently used to allow greater energy efficiency. Unit sizes range from countertop to freestanding with front and rear loading options, tailored to individual needs. Branding and packaging featuring The Sausage Man’s eye-catching visuals will also be available to further enhance the offer.

For operators, the unit couldn’t be simpler to use and is especially useful for quick serve situations; on using the Sausage2Go unit at Ashton Gate Stadium Bristol, Dave Gorwill, Concessions Manager was impressed by its efficiency and by the popularity of The Sausage Man’s product; “When we launched the 150g Porky Hot Dogs from The Sausage Man, we were surprised how quickly they sold – we had to cook more before kick-off! We restocked again for the break and the fans seemed to love the sausages so much that this will become one of our biggest selling food items.”

For product information, inspirational recipes and to find your foodservice distributor go to www.wholesale.sausageman.co.uk, email info@sausageman.co.uk or call 01322 867060.