A prolonged hot weather spell has resulted in a bumper season for outdoor entertaining across the UK. Not only do we celebrate World Funfair Month this September, it’s also time for Oktoberfest – the world’s largest beer festival and travelling funfair, originally held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, running from mid-September to around the first Sunday in October. The Munich Oktoberfest sees more than six million international and national visitors attend the event, but the celebration has spread worldwide such is its popularity.

Famed for its steins of beer and abundance of sausages, or wurst, Oktoberfest events are growing in popularity throughout the UK. British Art Historian, Neil MacGregor states ‘every (German) region has its wurst and it’s claimed that there are 1,200 of them.’

Although The Sausage Man don’t stock all 1,200 of Germany’s sausage varieties, they certainly stock a lot! As the go-to specialists in German sausages, charcuterie and a choice selection of other German food goods, including beers and spirits, The Sausage Man are well placed to provide all your alfresco dining and event needs.

Charles Coleman, Sales Director at The Sausage Man

“Hot Dogs are a well proven food offer as they appeal to all ages, are simple to serve and easy to eat, requiring no real kitchen support. We supply to many festival caterers such as Glastonbury, Latitude and Wilderness, beer gardens, pubs, along with a host of foodservice caterers and have enjoyed growing custom and increased interest as we find authentic German sausages are in demand all year round, not only at Oktoberfest or Christmas markets.

“Handheld options at outdoor events make perfect sense for the situation, as operators are catering for high volumes in a short space of time, easy to use, quick serve products that deliver great cooking performance and taste every time are a real benefit. Using premium quality, authentic products will result in repeat custom and increased profit.

“Customers want to be assured of the quality of their food choice – push the best features of your product through interesting, eye-catching menu descriptions, if you are using award winning products shout about it; social media is the fastest route for your message. We’re delighted that four of our German sausages have recently been awarded 1 Star Great Taste Awards – this will further enhance our offering, generating consumer confidence and interest in our product.

“We offer a diverse range, something to suit all tastes, in a variety of sizes. Our selection of Bratwurst and Frankfurters are particular crowd pleasers, but we also cater for vegan and vegetarian diets with our hugely popular, satisfying meat alternatives; Vegan Bratwursts and Hot Dogs.”

As the perfect accompaniment to a refreshing Engel German Craft Beer, a selection of Bratwurst is offered including the richly spiced Cumberland Style Bratwurst with a hot mustard kick, weighing in at 110g, 18cm and with a natural casing that gently snaps and a delicious blend of pork and herb filling, The Sausage Man’s Bratwurst XXL 25cm sausages are repeat crowd pleasers. To satisfy the sausage connoisseurs, choose from the range of Gourmet Bratwurst, three premium options are available, all 100g: Black Angus & Pork, Wagyu Beef & Bacon or Iberico Pork.

For those following a vegan or vegetarian diet, try the tasty Vegan Bratwurst or Hot Dog, both 100g and 20cms comprising of a juicy blend of seitan, spices and seasonings.

Providing operators with a quick and easy menu choice, all sausages are fully cooked, ready to eat, and are simple to reheat using the grill or basic kitchen appliances. The sausage range is supplied chilled or frozen, benefiting from a long shelf life. Apart from the vegan sausage options, all other sausages are gluten-free.

