The Shock Factor

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) does not discriminate and can occur at any time or in any place.

According to the Resuscitation Council, approximately 200 cardiac arrests occur each day in the UK. 90-95% of cardiac arrests are fatal. Just 5-10% of people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital environment survive.This is often due to a lack of quick and effective treatment.

Medical emergencies such as SCA are life threatening so having the correct equipment and training in place is essential.

The importance of having defibrillators in the hospitality sector

Such is the varying nature of the hospitality sector, it’s staggering to think that having a defibrillator is not a legal requirement for UK hospitality businesses.

As a hospitality organisation, providing access to defibrillators, as well as training your staff how to use them, should be a mainstay of your health and safety provision.