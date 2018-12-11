The Signal Box In Euston Station Opens

Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C., has announced the opening of its latest transport hub site, The Signal Box in Euston Station. Under the stewardship of General Manager Nina Dhal, the brand-new site – in one of London’s busiest railway stations – opened its doors to the public today [Monday 10 December].

The pub is upstairs, in the station’s terrace. With a spacious bar and dining space inside plus an outside bar with seating, it is a haven from the busy action of the railway station – which sees around 60 million passengers a year passing through. Guests will be able to get away from the hustle and bustle, while enjoying a selection of fantastic beers and fresh, delicious food – as expected in a Fuller’s pub.

Managing Director of Fuller’s Inns, Jonathon Swaine, said: “I’m delighted with The Signal Box – the team has done an excellent job at creating a modern but comfortable space. The outside bar and seating area – which is still within the walls of the station – is a fantastic setting for a quick drink or bite to eat. It’s a great achievement from our designers who have managed to create an indoor space that feels alfresco.

“We have seen great success in our other transport hub pubs, such as The Parcel Yard at King’s Cross and The Three Guineas at Reading Station. We believe we’ve reinvented the railway station pub – from being tired old bars where people begrudgingly went when their train was delayed, to exciting and vibrant pubs that are visited by all. With the transformation of the surrounding area and HS2 opening in the future, we hope The Signal Box becomes a regular spot for both one-time and regular visitors.”