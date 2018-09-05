The Soho Juice Co Shakes Up the Drinks Market with New Still Mixers

Step aside sparkling mixers, The Soho Juice Co is here to bring a range of premium new still drinks to the hospitality sector.

The Soho Juice Co is launching this month with two original new still mixers for the on-trade, designed to provide innovative, high quality, quick serve mixers to be paired with spirits and included in cocktails.

The drinks are available in two flavours, Cucumber, Mint, Lemon & Lime – for a fresh, light citrus blend – and Blood Orange, Raspberry & Ginger – for a zingy lift and a subtle ginger kick.

Perfect for adding to spirits for a refreshingly tasty mixer combination, the drinks also work well as an addition to cocktails based on vodka, gin, tequila, and rum or within Prosecco and spritz-style long drinks.

The new start-up was founded by friends Steve Moran, Johnny Barnes and John Mullin. Following a night out in Soho, they realised they were bored of the standard tonic fizzy mixers on offer so decided to experiment with their own flavours to create still drinks.

Steve says: “We began experimenting at home in our kitchens and came up with different flavour combinations. We tested them out on friends at parties, then had a stall on Brick Lane, and these two flavours were the most popular so we took the plunge and decided to launch them.”

“They have been really well received by the trade, as bar owners and operators understand the benefits the range can bring to a busy bar – it means staff can create appealing drinks quickly and work up impressive cocktails in just a few minutes.”

The 200ml bottles come in brightly coloured, eye-catching designs and are perfect for presenting to customers in clubs, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants, and at festivals, stalls, and pop-up events. The bottles make for a striking photo for the Instagram generation too.

With only 36 calories in the Cucumber blend and 40 calories in the Blood Orange, customers can enjoy a low sugar, low calorie drink in fashionable flavours. The mixers are suitable for vegetarians and vegans and are also gluten-free. At 4.2 grams per 100, the drinks are below the sugar tax threshold and do not contain artificial colours or flavours.

Steve continues: “There are spirit drinkers who do not enjoy the botanical or bitter quinine taste of tonic water, nor the sugariness of traditional fizzy drink mixers. Our range gives customers the option of a refreshing, still drink to enjoy with their spirits, and with a few small presentation details bartenders can create a really slick-looking spirit mixer drink or cocktail.

“From our research, drinkers enjoy mixing the Cucumber, Mint, Lemon & Lime with gin, vodka and white rum, while the Blood Orange, Raspberry & Ginger variant works well with everything from spiced rum to sloe gin. Both are great with Prosecco-based long cocktails and summer spritz drinks. They bring a totally original, premium, addition to drinks for any occasion – and will be perfect over the summer months.

“We think the drinks will attract people to spirits they haven’t previously tried, and will appeal to those looking for a more unusual drink on their night out.”

In addition, the drinks can be enjoyed on their own or as a virgin cocktail, perfect for those who don’t drink alcohol yet want an exciting alcohol-free drink and an alternative to standard fizzy drinks.

Steve Moran, age 37, previously worked as a travel agent, John, 36, is the former lead singer with The Basement, while Johnny, 29, is an entrepreneur on his second business venture.

The Soho Juice Co bottles come in packs of 24 x 200ml bottles and are available to pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, pop-ups and mobile bars. They are also ideal for food and drink or music festivals, pop-ups, markets and street food stalls. The range is stocked by LWC, Matthew Clark, HB Clark, with more suppliers being added all the time.

Find out more and place your order by visiting https://sohojuice.co.uk