The Source Trade Show is Back in February

The Source trade show, at Westpoint, Exeter on Wednesday 9th & Thursday 10th February, is a great opportunity for you to restock, discover new products, and make the most of an influx of tourists to the South West. It will be one of the first trade shows for food and drink in 2022, and no other event serves up such a rewarding and valuable mix of comparative tastings, innovative ideas, networking opportunities and inspirational experiences. The show will have Covid-19 measures in place to ensure a safe environment for both buyers and exhibitors. It’s the perfect opportunity to get back up to speed and kickstart your business for the year.

After a very difficult couple of years, this is your opportunity to reconnect in person, network with existing and potential customers, and be inspired by the latest in food, drink, and services. Finally you can get out from behind the computer, and taste and test products in person, as well as meeting the producers that made them. You’ll meet artisan producers that you won’t find anywhere else, including more Taste of the West exhibitors than at any other trade show. Not to mention brand new to market companies and exclusive show offers!

Attracting buyers from retail, hospitality and catering, the Source trade show brings out the best the South West region has to offer, from artisan food & drink to essential goods and services. If you have a serious interest in speciality foods, quality drinks, profitable catering and inspired hospitality, you cannot afford to miss it. Compare and contrast offerings and negotiate the best deals!

For more information about the show, to book a stand, or register to attend, please call 01934 733433, follow @sourcefooddrink on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk