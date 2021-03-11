The Source Trade Show Will Take Place In June 2021 With NEW Outside Space

Share Tweet Share Email

The Source trade show has taken place in Westpoint, Exeter annually for more than 10 years, and will be one of the first trade shows for food and drink in 2021, when it takes place on the 8th– 9th June. Attracting buyers from retail, hospitality and catering, it showcases the best the South West region has to offer, from artisan food & drink to essential goods and services.

To meet government rules for numbers allowed at such events, Hale Events, the show’s organisers, are, for the first time, complementing the space in the hall with outside exhibiting space and features.

“We are delighted that government regulations will allow this trade show to happen. It will be our first for more than a year!” says Mike Anderson, MD of Hale Events.

“In order to enable plenty of social distancing and comfort for our exhibitors and visitors we are extending this popular trade show. Catering and Show Features will be outside in 2021, alongside a brand-new outside area for exhibitors, which will extend the show and enable more people to take part, and to attend.”

Mike continues “We know that suppliers, as well as everyone involved in food retail and hospitality, are looking forward to getting back together to network and find out what is new after a year of isolation. Source can help stimulate this sector, showcase innovation and provide a platform for producers”.

Outside space at the Source trade show will be provided for companies who have their own facilities, such as trailer, gazebos, or other structures, as well as for companies who need covered space provided.

“We look forward to welcoming the Source trade show back to Westpoint in June. We will be working in collaboration with Hale Events to deliver a safe show which meets with the prevailing government guidelines.” Richard Maunders, Westpoint CEO.

For more information about the show, to book a stand, or register to attend, please call 01934 733433, follow the show on Twitter @sourcefooddrink, or visit thesourcetradeshow.co.uk.