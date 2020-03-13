The Spartans Have Arrived

A digital content consultancy in the South has launched a new service for start-ups and micro businesses.

Deep South Media will be supporting early-stage ventures which have ambitions to grow but don’t have the financial muscle of established firms to spend on all-important marketing.

Named ‘The Spartans’, the agency’s latest division is led by highly experienced senior account directors James Tourgout and Ed Baker.

Already a number of clients have signed up to professional content marketing, such as media releases, website input, social media expertise, photography, video and design.

Deep South Media is the outsourced media partner to larger companies and organisations, saving them significant amounts of money on the cost of an in-house salaried equivalent – industry figures show that the average annual salary of a PR manager is £41,100.

Ron Wain is the managing director of the company, now in its 22nd year.

He said: “All mature businesses started out as rookies and their owners will know only too well of the blood, toil, tears and sweat that comes with building their brand – and they may well have fallen into the trap of working in, rather than on, the business.”

The Spartans reach covers Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire.