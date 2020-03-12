The UK Food Shows 30th March – 1st April 2020 At NEC Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Andrew Reed, Managing Director, Exhibitions, William Reed has commented on the status of the NEC UK Food shows;

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 health situation, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone the NEC UK Food Shows.

“This decision has not been taken lightly. We have been following Government and WHO advice to continue as planned however it is now more likely that under the Government’s ‘Delay’ phase large scale events will be prohibited before the end of March.

“We have been working closely with the NEC to secure new dates; Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show and National Convenience Show will now take place at the NEC on the 7th – 9th September 2020. There is not enough hall space to co-locate Foodex and The Ingredients Show on the same date, so these shows will move to 12th – 14th April 2021 to coincide with the 2021 running of the William Reed UK Food Shows.

“All existing bookings, live event content and visitor registrations remain in place and will be transferred automatically to the new dates. We will be in touch with you individually over the coming days and weeks to facilitate a smooth transition.

“By acting now, we hope to remove the uncertainty and allow you to plan as effectively as possible whilst minimising your associated costs. We would like to thank our exhibitors, visitors, speakers, partners and suppliers for their continued support and patience during this challenging time.”