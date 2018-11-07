The UK’s Top Foodservice Operators choose Sharp… Isn’t it time you joined them?!

From pubs to hotels and any establishment in between, the Sharp range of Commercial Microwaves offers the quality, reliability and flexibility required to achieve consistently outstanding results.

With models ranging from medium duty 1000W to extra heavy duty 1900W, the range also offers a variety of operation features such as Express Defrost and Double Quantity for ease of use. In addition, operators can choose from touchpad controls with programmable memory settings, or manual controls for simple and immediate use.

All models in the range are backed up by a comprehensive 3 year warranty, with a nationwide network of approved dealers, service agents and a large spare parts stock holding ensuring complete peace of mind for this true kitchen essential.

Plus…Free Next Day Delivery is offered as standard on all models, throughout the UK!

R H Hall have been Sole UK & Eire distributors for the Sharp Commercial Microwave range for over 25 years. For further details, please contact the Sales Team on 01296 663400 or sales@rhhall.com