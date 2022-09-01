Share Tweet Share Email

At BioPak, creating sustainable packaging that puts the planet first is at the heart of what we do. Single-use packaging can be unavoidable, but we can help reduce the negative impact on the environment.

As well as being manufactured in an eco-friendly way, and commercially compostable and recyclable, BioPak single-use packaging has a host of other benefits, like guilt-free convenience. It also saves the water and energy required to sanitise reusables, and eliminates the need for cleaning labour.

There is no planet B. That’s why it’s our mission to produce the most sustainable, environmentally friendly packaging on the market.

So what’s in it for you?

YOUR OWN ACCOUNT MANAGER

At BioPak, our account managers are fully dedicated to our customers. They’ll be there every step of the way, right from when you get in touch. They can advise you on the best packaging solutions for you, and generally just be a helping hand whenever you need them. You’ll have access to our free samples service, and our enquiry lines are open from 8:00am – 5:30pm.

NEVER RUN OUT OF STOCK

We mean it when we say you’ll never run out of stock. Our warehouse is full to the brim of our standard stock, so give us a ring whenever you need anything. We also offer next-day delivery services, so it’ll be with you in a flash.

COMPOST CONNECT INITIATIVE

Composting is the perfect organic recycling solution for food scraps and food contaminated packaging for the foodservice industry. That’s why we’ve created Compost Connect – taking the trouble out of composting. Ask us for more information.

MARKET LEADERS

Our market-leading products are used by some of the world’s leading food and drink businesses and are unrivalled for their durability, quality and end-user experience.

MARKETING SUPPORT

Work with our in-house creative and digital marketers to produce campaigns and collateral that clearly conveys the positive difference you are making. From brochures to social media assets, we’ve got you covered.

