bio-bean is a coffee recycling company founded in 2013 on the firm belief that there is no such thing as waste, just resources in the wrong place. bio-bean gives used coffee grounds a second life by recycling them into a range of bio-products.

The UK drinks a lot of coffee, consuming 95 million cups every day. But did you know that this creates half a million tonnes of waste coffee grounds every year? Most of this waste ends up in landfill, emitting potent methane gas as it decomposes.

bio-bean works with the waste management industry to collect these grounds from coffee shops, café chains, offices and transport hubs from across the UK. Because wet coffee grounds are heavy, disposing of them in general waste can be expensive – so recycling spent grounds with bio-bean can reduce costs for businesses. It’s also much better for the environment, producing 80% less emissions than landfill and 70% less than anaerobic digestion.

At the world’s first coffee recycling factory in Cambridgeshire, bio-bean processes thousands of tonnes of coffee waste and converts it into Coffee Logs – perfect for stoves and woodburners. And it doesn’t stop there – bio-bean’s R&D team is also exploring the many potential uses of oil extracted from the grounds.

So if your business produces coffee waste, bio-bean would love to hear from you. Email

wastecoffee@bio-bean.com or call 0203 744 6500.

More information can be found at www.bio-bean.com