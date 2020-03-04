Thermapen IR Infrared Thermometer

The new Thermapen IR is two instruments in one compact unit, combining the advanced technology of two ETI designed and manufactured products, the RayTemp 2 Plus infrared thermometer and Thermapen 4 digital probe thermometer.

Housed in a robust ABS case containing ‘Biomaster’ additive which reduces bacterial growth, the Thermapen IR incorporates a motion sensing sleep mode (penetration probe only) which automatically turns the instrument on/off when set down or picked up, maximising battery life.

To utilise the infrared function, simply aim the infrared thermometer at the target and press the scan button to display the surface temperature. Please Note: the infrared non-contact function will only measure when the probe is in the closed position.

The Thermapen IR thermometer features a max/min temperature function accessed via the mode button (IR only). The distance to target ratio is 5:1, therefore the thermometer should be positioned as close to the target as possible. The default emissivity is 0.95 but can be adjusted between 0.1 and 1.0, if required via the mode button.

Alternatively, it is possible to take liquid or semi-solid product temperatures using the reduced tip, stainless steel penetration probe (Ø3.3 x 110 mm). The probe conveniently folds back through 180° into the side of the instrument when not in use.

Each Thermapen IR is supplied with a traceable certificate of calibration. Competitively priced, at £60 each exclusive of VAT from www.etiltd.com