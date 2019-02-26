Three Generations Of The Roux Family Pick Up Awards For Services To Hospitality

Hospitality leaders gathered to celebrate The Restaurant Association Gala Dinner with three generations of the Roux family picking up the award for Services to Hospitality.

UKHospitality and The Nth Degree Club joined together to host the second annual Restaurant Association Gala Dinner, Celebrating Excellence in Food & Wine Service on Monday 25th February 2019.

The prestigious event was held at The Savoy Hotel in the heart of London with headline sponsors No.1 Botanical Soda and proceeds from the Auction going to The Springboard Charity, which is the leading charity of the sector that helps young people achieve their potential.

The Nth Degree Club founder and President of the Restaurant Association, Robert Walton MBE, hosted the event alongside speakers including Anne Pierce Chief Executive of Springboard Charity, Kate Nicholls CEO of UK Hospitality, David Spencer-Percival CEO of No.1 Botanical Soda, Eric Bush of The Cayman Islands, Bastien Soots of Michelin and Sarah Fabergé of fine jewellery brand Fabergé.

For 2019, The Restaurant Association introduced the first ever award which was presented at the Gala Dinner. The Restaurant Association Award for Services to Hospitality, was designed and sponsored by Fabergé, and was presented to the Roux family with Albert Roux OBE, Maria Roux, Michel Roux, Gisele Roux and Emily Roux in attendance.

Anne Pierce Chief Executive of Springboard Charity: “We are delighted and privileged to be this year’s chosen Charity for the Restaurant Association’s Gala Dinner, not least because one of the Association’s goals – to encourage future talent into hospitality – is at the heart of everything the Charity does. Since 1990, Springboard has been working tirelessly to help young people achieve their potential and to support adults facing a range of barriers to work, hardship and disadvantage, into sustainable employment in the sector – in so doing relieving unemployment and alleviating poverty. The funds raised tonight will make a real difference to these three important areas of work. At the same time Springboard UK works with the industry to promote careers and attract talent – vital given the increasing challenges we are facing. Our inspiring education programmes provide secondary schools with vibrant and interactive resources and competitions to support the food curriculum as well as provide students, teachers and parents with vital careers education, support services and quality work experience. The generous support at The Restaurant Association Gala Dinner will give the opportunity for more people to take advantage of our programmes, overcome the difficulties they face, and support them into worthwhile and sustainable careers in hospitality. For every £1,500 we raise, one more person will get the help they need to gain meaningful employment and turn their lives around.”