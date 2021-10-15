Thrill Sanitation from Steelite

Thrill International glass chillers are professional tools that cool and sanitise glassware.With hygiene more of a focus than ever before, the Thrill machine kills up to 88% of the bacteria found on glassware in seconds. Using carbon dioxide to chill and sanatise the glass, the bartender simply pops the glass over the Thrill dispenser, which blasts CO2 into it for a few seconds.

These brilliant machines not only add drama to the bar, but keep drinks cooler for longer, neither watering down nor altering the flavour and aroma of beverages. The chiller can be used with all glass types, making it ideal for establishments that serve cocktails, beer and chilled wine.

The new Thrill Vortex TAP glass chiller revolutionises the bar mat concept.This new professional barman tool offers functionality at the highest levels and a unique design with a two-tone finish: satin structure and matte black grid.