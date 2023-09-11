To Improve The Quality Of Your Drinking Water, You Need Additional Filtration

Share Tweet Share Email

A Sediment filter takes the tap water through a 5-micron filter, removing plant spores, dander, algae, rust, insecticides, and some bacteria.

Carbon filters remove sediment and particles and nasty tastes, and odours. The activated carbon binds to the impurities taking them out of the water. Over time the binding sites are filled, and the filter loses the ability to further filter the water. In some cases, bacteria can start to grow on the filter, so it is important to change this filter every 4-6 months. They remove impurities to around 2 microns in size, such as bacteria, moulds, and spores.

Sediment and Activated Carbon Filters don’t remove micro-impurities.

We are seeing more articles on micro and nano impurities. It is said that we ingest many particles of microplastics every week through our drinking water and food, so there is now an expectation for filters to remove these smaller impurities as well. Now businesses are looking at Ultrafiltration which can remove impurities to 0.001 microns in size, which includes pesticides and herbicides, and Reverse osmosis filtration which can remove impurities to 0.0001 microns in size.

These types of finer filtration will remove:

• 1 micron: Medical residues such as the pill, bromine, cryptosporidium, microplastics

• 0.2 micron: Asbestos, heavy metals such as cadmium, copper and nickel

• 0.1 micron: Makeup, clay, copier toner, paint, insecticide dust, lead dust, skin flakes

• 0.001 microns: Dust, Pesticides and herbicides, nano-plastics

• 0.0005 micron: Viruses

Of course, you can use distillation to purify your water, this is where the water is vaporised so that it leaves behind inorganic minerals. When the water recondenses, you have demineralised water, which is clean but with no taste, as the minerals have been removed with this process.

The LUQEL Water Station has been engineered in Germany to address these issues of micro impurities. It uses sediment and carbon filters to remove the larger sediments, as a hot tap would, and then it uses a reverse osmosis filter to remove 99+% of these finer impurities from the water.

The LUQEL dispenser removes medical residues, heavy metals, insecticides, nano plastics, and viruses. It also removes the mineral salts that give water its taste, so they use a patented micro dosing system that adds these natural mineral salts back into the water in specific quantities to be able to replicate the tastes of 30 different mineralised waters.

In addition, there is a RO filter flush to remove build-up from the filter to keep it clean. There is a thermal nozzle and UVC light to stop inbound bacteria and a stainless-steel casing to reduce any external bacterial growth.

Using state-of-the-art technology, this water dispenser can consistently guarantee clean drinking water time after time.

Delivering the cleanest and best-tasting drinking water from the mains supply.