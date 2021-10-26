Toggle – The Hospitality Commerce Platform

Share Tweet Share Email

Toggle is the hospitality commerce platform. From gift cards to merchandise, merchandise to experiences, experiences to retail products. You can build a webshop in as little as 60 minutes and begin driving new revenue and welcoming new customers..

So how does it work? Glad you asked.

1. Build your store online. You can customise your store to match your brand.

2. Create a gift product. Figure out what you want to sell. Our togglers are already using Toggle to drive additional revenue through hundreds of different products. You could sell: merchandise, gift-cards, experiences, masterclasses, retail products and so much more.

3. Connect your payment platform. Toggle probably already integrates with your EPOS.. taking all the faff out of your hands, and allowing you to seamlessly sell and redeem your online sales and physical gift cards. Easy.

4. Market your product. Now that everything is up and running, let your customers know about your products through your email lists and social channels.

5. Pre-vist revenue. It’s cash in the bank. Any revenue comes direct to you and potentially 20% will expire (you’d prefer them to visit though – see point 6)!

6. Redeem on visit. 70% of customers say they spend 55% more than the value on the card when they visit. A massive 60% of customers say they have been introduced to a new brand through a gift card. Double Win.

With the first £1000 free, Toggle is a no-risk investment. We offer either a fixed fee or 5% model, meaning you can choose what is based for your business. Our hassle-free platform integrates with over 20+ technology partners, meaning the sale or redemption of physical and electronic gift cards has never been easier. Get in touch with us at luci.cunningham@usetoggle.com or sign-up at usetoggle.com