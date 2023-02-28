Tom Kerridge Joins Forces with Knorr Professional Bouillons

Share Tweet Share Email

Chef Tom Kerridge has joined forces with Knorr Professional Bouillons to launch a new online training hub for chefs. ‘The Base’ contains exclusive recipes, video tutorials and training tools that will help other professional chefs to improve their skills in the kitchen.

As the new Creative Director for Knorr Professional Bouillons, two Michelin-starred Chef Tom has also developed a range of classic recipes with modern, seasonal twists, each using products from the range in a different way. The dishes showcase the versatility of Knorr Professional Bouillons, from delivering depth of flavour at the base through to a seasoning boost, meat rub or salt replacement.

Tom said: “Using bouillons in kitchens isn’t about cutting corners. It’s about bringing the best out of the ingredients in a dish, adding an extra dimension to your food and making this food accessible and achievable for chefs of all levels.”

Knorr Professional’s Bouillons are available in Powder, Paste and Jelly formats, offering chefs versatility and flexibility in usage and application, plus consistent depth of flavour every time.

