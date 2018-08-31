Tomorrow’s Kitchen: Rational Shows the Future of Foodservice

Rational has launched a series of live events called ‘Tomorrow’s Kitchen.’ They are designed to show how the latest multifunctional equipment can benefit specific sectors of the industry – so one event will cover healthcare, another hotel banqueting and so on.

At each event, a chef will cook using a combi oven, the SelfCookingCenter, alongside Rational’s VarioCookingCenter. The chef will show how, in tandem, the two appliances provide flexibility and consistently high quality results, from a compact footprint – and deliver all the cooking processes that a modern kitchen requires. Tomorrow’s Kitchen will also show how one chef, working alone with the two appliances, can prepare high volumes of food.

Adam Knights is marketing director at Rational. “The idea is to highlight how the latest cooking technology brings benefits to every part of the catering industry,” he says. “So each Tomorrow’s Kitchen will focus on a sector: healthcare, hotel banqueting, staff catering and education. We’ll show how, whatever the type of foodservice operation, the flexibility of multifunctional appliances means caterers can future-proof their kitchen, making it easy to adapt to changing menus.

“The wide range of model sizes available in our SelfCookingCenter and VarioCookingCenter ranges means there’s a Tomorrow’s Kitchen solution for every caterer, whatever their business.”

Each Tomorrow’s Kitchen event will showcase menus that are typical for the sector they are covering. They will also demonstrate how modern multifunctional appliances deliver a truly sustainable, environmentally aware kitchen solution that protects the future, saving energy, reducing food wastage and increasing productivity.

There are five Tomorrow’s Kitchen events, running from September to November. They are free to attend but places are limited, so it’s wise to book early. They are:

Hotel / banqueting Gleneagles Hotel September 26

Healthcare Rational, Luton October 9

Staff catering Rational, Luton October 10

Hotel / banqueting Rational, Luton November 7

Education Christ Church College, Oxford November 22

To book tickets visit www.rational-online.com