Top Engraver Supports Hospitality Sector with Fast Turn Around for Etched Table Numbers & QR Discs

One of the UK’s leading commercial and industrial engraving specialists, Brunel Engraving, is providing a rapid response to the growing demand for etched table numbers and QR code discs in the pub and catering industry.

The company has made a substantial investment in additional state of the art engraving equipment and related software in order to produce a wide range of individually engraved table numbers and discs.

The numbers and disks enable customers to link to Apps or menus, reducing staff contact and eliminating the requirement for hard copies of menus. Although no longer a legal requirement to order remotely, this is something which the government is still actively encouraging and can improve table service through the reduction of queues.

Government guidelines now specify that whilst businesses are no longer legally required to collect customer contact details, doing so will support NHS Test and Trace. It recommends encouraging customers to uses contactless ordering from tables where available such as through an ordering app and ordering for takeaway or delivery online, on apps or over the telephone.

“The demand for our engraved products has significantly increased despite the relaxing of Covid restrictions”, said Martyn Wright, managing director and founder of Brunel Engraving.

“Our investment in additional equipment and software has ensured that our customers in the hospitality sector can benefit from an accurate and rapid turnaround at a highly competitive price”.

In addition to rotary engraving Brunel offers laser engraving, chemical etching, anodic print, dye sublimation print, flatbed UV print and wide format UV print.

