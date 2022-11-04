Top Hospitality Partnership Takes Customer Experience To New Levels

Share Tweet Share Email

Restaurant owners now have access to frictionless client engagement thanks to an exclusive partnership between a leading provider of restaurant epos and the most advanced digital guest experience platform.

NFS Technology, provider of Aloha restaurant management software, have announced the selection of Paytronix Systems Inc as their UK and Ireland partner in a move predicted to be hugely popular in the industry.

Chris Cartmell, Chief Commercial Officer for NFS restaurant technology, said the development is a response to the dramatic change in the way customers want to engage with their favourite restaurants.

“Many of our clients ask us how they can take a more integrated approach to client engagement, loyalty and feedback,” he said.

“The Paytronix platform seamlessly integrates with Aloha, to be able to offer our clients a tool to improve client engagement, grow revenue and be able to get a much better picture on both client spend and preferences,” said Chris.

Aloha integrated with Paytronix, benefits the customer experience in key ways:

1. It enables restaurants to provide a customised one-to-one journey for clients, combining data and marketing automation in one dashboard.

2. Digital marketing is highly personalised to customer behaviour and connected to actual guest spend.

3. Restaurateurs can create and deploy omnichannel marketing campaigns in minutes, using core design options that suit guest needs.

4. Order frequency is increased by offering combined services – for example, online ordering and loyalty programmes together have been shown to increase order frequency by 18%.

5. Customer loyalty is grown. The integrated system enables more ways to enrol and more promotion types – many users see guest participation of 50 to 70%.

