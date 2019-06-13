Top Pubs Shortlisted For Ei Group Awards For Excellence

Ei Group, has revealed the shortlisted pubs that have made it to the finals of its annual Ei Group Awards for Excellence.
The awards celebrate the very best operators from across the Ei Group business whose pubs sit at the heart of their communities and which demonstrate both operational excellence and outstanding retail standards.
Three finalist pubs have been identified across multiple categories following an in-depth judging day with a number of industry experts and senior figures. Each finalist will be invited to attend a gala awards ceremony, to be held at the Old Thorns Hotel in Hampshire on 2 July.
Paul Harbottle, Group Commercial Director at Ei Group, said: “Every year we are completely taken aback by the amazing contribution our publicans make to their local communities as they prove again and again that pubs play a fundamental role in the lives of so many people across the UK. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on some of that passion and energy that our publicans put into running their businesses and reward them for their efforts. We can’t wait to celebrate with all our shortlisted publicans at the awards night, and to reveal the overall winners.”
Pub industry expert Phil Dixon, will now be scrutinising the finalists through a series of site visits and publican interviews, to determine the overall winner across nine out of 12 core categories, including Best Community Hub, Best Sports Venue, Best Multiple Operator and Best Newcomer.
Additional categories are undergoing a separate, rigorous judging process, with shortlisted pubs in the Best Food category being judged by Ei Group’s Food Consultant, Austin Flanagan. Beer quality experts from Wadworth Brewery are assessing shortlisted pubs for the Excellence in Cellar Standards award.
There will also be further awards recognising the most outstanding pubs from across Craft Union Pub Company and Bermondsey Pubs, which are part of Ei Group’s Managed Operations business. The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award winner will also be announced on the evening.
The Shortlist is:
Best Marketing Initiative
Samoan Joes, Coventry
Kings Arms, Okehampton
Three Furnaces, Inn Madeley
Best Outdoor Area
New Inn, Ramsgate
Half Moon, Kirdford
Bell, St Olaves
Best Newcomer
Britannia Gardens, Norwich
Crown Hotel, Pateley Bridge
London Tavern, Poulner
Best Multiple Operator
Jack Halsall
Rob Thompson
Matthew Bonilla
Best Entertainment
Brickmakers, Norwich
Boileroom, Guildford
Crown, Merthyr Tydfil
Best Cellar Standards
Festival, Coventry
Blue Pig, Grantham
Woodman, Ruislip
Best Food Offer
Moody Cow, Ross-on- Wye
Duck and Willow, Downend
Bay Horse, Hurworth-on-Tees
Best Drink Offer
Tap, Harrogate
Snooty Fox Tavern, Kirkby Lonsdale
Bowling Green, Exeter
Best Sports Venue
Guildford Tup, Guildford
Woolpack, Almondbury
Milford Arms, Isleworth
Best Turnaround Pub
Spread Eagle, Darrington
Old Swan, Earls Barton
Off The Tap, Maidenhead
Best Community Hub
Swan, Thornbury
Lion Hotel, Treorchy
Woodman, Ruislip