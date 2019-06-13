Top Pubs Shortlisted For Ei Group Awards For Excellence

Ei Group, has revealed the shortlisted pubs that have made it to the finals of its annual Ei Group Awards for Excellence.

The awards celebrate the very best operators from across the Ei Group business whose pubs sit at the heart of their communities and which demonstrate both operational excellence and outstanding retail standards.

Three finalist pubs have been identified across multiple categories following an in-depth judging day with a number of industry experts and senior figures. Each finalist will be invited to attend a gala awards ceremony, to be held at the Old Thorns Hotel in Hampshire on 2 July.

Paul Harbottle, Group Commercial Director at Ei Group, said: “Every year we are completely taken aback by the amazing contribution our publicans make to their local communities as they prove again and again that pubs play a fundamental role in the lives of so many people across the UK. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a light on some of that passion and energy that our publicans put into running their businesses and reward them for their efforts. We can’t wait to celebrate with all our shortlisted publicans at the awards night, and to reveal the overall winners.”

Pub industry expert Phil Dixon, will now be scrutinising the finalists through a series of site visits and publican interviews, to determine the overall winner across nine out of 12 core categories, including Best Community Hub, Best Sports Venue, Best Multiple Operator and Best Newcomer.

Additional categories are undergoing a separate, rigorous judging process, with shortlisted pubs in the Best Food category being judged by Ei Group’s Food Consultant, Austin Flanagan. Beer quality experts from Wadworth Brewery are assessing shortlisted pubs for the Excellence in Cellar Standards award.

There will also be further awards recognising the most outstanding pubs from across Craft Union Pub Company and Bermondsey Pubs, which are part of Ei Group’s Managed Operations business. The coveted Lifetime Achievement Award winner will also be announced on the evening.

The Shortlist is:

Best Marketing Initiative

Samoan Joes, Coventry

Kings Arms, Okehampton

Three Furnaces, Inn Madeley

Best Outdoor Area

New Inn, Ramsgate

Half Moon, Kirdford

Bell, St Olaves

Best Newcomer

Britannia Gardens, Norwich

Crown Hotel, Pateley Bridge

London Tavern, Poulner

Best Multiple Operator

Jack Halsall

Rob Thompson

Matthew Bonilla

Best Entertainment

Brickmakers, Norwich

Boileroom, Guildford

Crown, Merthyr Tydfil

Best Cellar Standards

Festival, Coventry

Blue Pig, Grantham

Woodman, Ruislip

Best Food Offer

Moody Cow, Ross-on- Wye

Duck and Willow, Downend

Bay Horse, Hurworth-on-Tees

Best Drink Offer

Tap, Harrogate

Snooty Fox Tavern, Kirkby Lonsdale

Bowling Green, Exeter

Best Sports Venue

Guildford Tup, Guildford

Woolpack, Almondbury

Milford Arms, Isleworth

Best Turnaround Pub

Spread Eagle, Darrington

Old Swan, Earls Barton

Off The Tap, Maidenhead

Best Community Hub

Swan, Thornbury

Lion Hotel, Treorchy

Woodman, Ruislip