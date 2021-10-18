Top Restaurants Enjoying The ‘Purest Water’ On Tap

The importance of great tasting, pure water – and the role it can play in the dining experience – is well recognised within the restaurant industry.Yet, whilst water filters for the home have been around for a long time, hospitality businesses have only recently begun to embrace premium filtered water.
Nordaq is leading the way, with a unique and patented water filter system, developed in Sweden, capable of delivering the purest drinking water – with a taste and quality that is unrivalled. It does this by filtering out all impurities and undesirable flavours within local tap water, whilst retaining natural salts and minerals.
World-renowned chef, Heston Blumenthal, who has introduced Nordaq to several of his UK venues, including the famous Fat Duck, says: “Attention to detail is something that we have always looked at in all of our restaurants.An eating experience is beyond the food we eat … Nordaq’s technology offered us exactly what we were looking for.”
Nordaq’s purity exceeds even that of bottled water because it doesn’t require the preservatives necessary for a practical shelf life. Instead, a venue can produce this incredible water – both still and sparkling – on-site, dispensing it straight from a tap into elegant, branded, reusable glass bottles.
Nordaq is now served in over 400 of the world’s best hotels and restaurants.They all benefit from Nordaq’s unique ability to enhance the taste of food and wine. In addition, the premium filter approach reduces the financial, logistical and environmental burdens that water service typically represents.With all this in mind, it’s hard to imagine the future of restaurant water being anything but filtered.
To request your Nordaq experience, contact Peter Smeaton on 01943 609 437, or email enquiries@nordaq.com.