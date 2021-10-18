Top Restaurants Enjoying The ‘Purest Water’ On Tap

The importance of great tasting, pure water – and the role it can play in the dining experience – is well recognised within the restaurant industry.Yet, whilst water filters for the home have been around for a long time, hospitality businesses have only recently begun to embrace premium filtered water.

Nordaq is leading the way, with a unique and patented water filter system, developed in Sweden, capable of delivering the purest drinking water – with a taste and quality that is unrivalled. It does this by filtering out all impurities and undesirable flavours within local tap water, whilst retaining natural salts and minerals.

World-renowned chef, Heston Blumenthal, who has introduced Nordaq to several of his UK venues, including the famous Fat Duck, says: “Attention to detail is something that we have always looked at in all of our restaurants.An eating experience is beyond the food we eat … Nordaq’s technology offered us exactly what we were looking for.”