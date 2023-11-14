Tork Launches Range of New Washroom Products for 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

Tork, the professional hygiene products and services brand has announced the launch of a range of new washroom products, aimed at helping enhance guest experience and reduce complaints. Tork has launched a new system that makes keeping washrooms constantly fresh much easier. At the same time, aimed at upmarket hotels, restaurants, and spas are three new luxury soap offerings from Tork.

The latest innovation from Tork is a new air freshener system designed to be quick and easy for cleaners to maintain, to keep washrooms constantly fresh.

The Tork Constant Air Freshener uses a unique distribution technology that is propellant free, ensuring scent is distributed evenly and continuously throughout the washroom. Lasting up to 90 days before needing a refill, the system is available in a range of scents that eliminate bad odours and provide a consistent, fresh washroom experience. What’s more the dispenser can be mounted at a reachable height and is certified ‘Easy to use’ making it easy to refill and maintain for cleaners.

Tork Luxury Foam Soap and Tork Luxury Liquid Soap contain natural magnolia extract, known for its relaxing properties. Derived from 94 per cent natural ingredients1 Tork Luxury Foam Soap has a pleasant hand-feel, while Tork Luxury Liquid Soap is soft and silky and comes from 95 per cent natural ingredients1.

Also new is Tork Luxury Hair & Body Shower Cream with 94% of ingredients from natural origins1. Combining a shampoo, conditioner, and moisturising shower cream in one, this contains argan oil plus an extra conditioner to provide a luxurious shower experience.

All three products have been dermatologically tested while their improved formulations meet stringent new EU Ecolabel criteria.

“Customers in facilities such as upmarket hotels, restaurants, spas and gyms expect a more luxurious washroom experience,” said Essity’s Pilar Jimenez . “Our three new offerings fulfill this need and deliver high quality and effective solutions that also address sustainable hygiene expectations and meet ongoing business challenges.”

All three soap products have a fresh new label designed to appeal to upmarket environments. They are housed in a dispenser that is quick to refill and certified as being easy to use.

For more information, please visit the Tork website www.tork.co.uk.

1 in line with ISO16128