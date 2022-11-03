Tork – Think Ahead

Share Tweet Share Email

To meet the demand of hospitality businesses right now and for the years ahead, Tork has announced the launch of a sustainability guide for restaurants. The guide shares accumulated knowledge from Tork’s 50 years of experience within the food service industry, alongside brand-new knowledge on relevant topics for the industry.

The need for hospitality businesses to transform their sustainability performance has never been as critical, as new research reveals that Brits buy over 3.2 billion drinks in paper cups every year – just under two billion of which won’t make their way into an appropriate recycling bin.

These alarming statistics are further emphasised by additional research from Essity’s professional hygiene brand Tork, which found that hospitality businesses are under increasing amounts of pressure to showcase or invest in their own sustainability credentials as consumer expectations evolve.

Tork’s PaperCircle service is the world’s first paper hand towel recycling scheme. Hospitality businesses can go circular by working directly with Tork to collect and recycle used paper hand towels into new tissue products. Tork PaperCircle reduces waste by up to 20% and cuts carbon emissions for paper hand towels by at least 40%.

Sustainability is core to the Essity business, with its credentials including featuring in the 2022 FTSE4Good global sustainability index and receiving a “Platinum Medal” award in the 2022 Ecovadis CSR Rating. This places Essity in the top one per cent of all companies to be assessed by Ecovadis.

