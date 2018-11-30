TORMAX Automatic Access For Top Hotel and Spa

Following a significant re-development, Rudding Park Spa near Harrogate was recently voted Best UK Spa Hotel by the Sunday Times. The impressive facilities, which include a rooftop spa and garden with hydrotherapy infinity pool and panoramic sauna, are accessed via state-of-the TORMAX fully automatic sliding doors. The contemporary glass doors are all powered by in-house designed iMotion drives, delivering unsurpassed reliability with whisper-quiet operation that reflects the luxurious environment of this outstanding spa hotel.

Specifically designed to deliver reliable operation even in high moisture environments, four TORMAX iMotion 2301.IP65 sliding door operators give visitors automatic access to the pool areas. Meeting the most stringent requirements for resistance to dust and water penetration as well as corrosion, all components of IP65-rated door drives are housed within a stainless-steel casing, allowing automatic entrances to be installed in a wide range of locations including cruise ships, commercial kitchens and even hospital operating theatres which require regular deep cleaning.

TORMAX was contracted to deliver automatic access solutions by aluminium glazing experts, HW Architectural. Elsewhere in the hotel, TORMAX iMotion 2202 bi-parting and single sliding doors were specified, offering discrete, unobtrusive automation for a minimalist solution.

For further information, please visit www.tormax.co.uk