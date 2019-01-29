Total Produce – Stand C3

Total Produce has become one of the UK’s largest and most accomplished fresh produce providers, with an extensive network of depot operations throughout the UK, reaching from Cornwall to Edinburgh.

Total Produce sources and distributes an extensive range of fresh produce across all major categories including fruits, vegetables and salad – extending from the more familiar to the truly exotic.

Serving the retail, wholesale and food service sectors, Total Produce UK is a complete fresh produce solution provider, offering a comprehensive menu of services to our customers, ranging from simple service provision to an independent grocer to complete category management for major multiples.

Continually striving to offer the highest quality fresh produce along with the best possible service, Total Produce offers national distribution through our fleet of 200 temperature controlled vehicles. Through our unrivalled infrastructure of depots nationwide, we are uniquely positioned to deliver value to both national and independent customers – supplying both locally grown and globally sourced produce from the finest producers across Total Produce’s extensive supply base.

A strong, vibrant and accomplished business, Total Produce UK is part of the worldwide Total Produce group.