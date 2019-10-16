Traiteur de Paris – “Made by Chefs for Chefs”

The company philosophy is to make chefs’ working life easier and help to save time in the kitchen by producing quality authentic canapés, petit fours, individual desserts, vegetable starters & side dishes, desserts to share and our new Madeleines.

Traiteur de Paris was launched 20 years ago after an encounter between Yann Le Moal, a passionate pastry Chef, and Denis Pinault, a young entrepreneur. Now, over 400 employees work to manufacture top quality products for the foodservice and retail markets.

The production sites are based in Brittany and Normandy where traditional methods are used and many items are hand finished. The freezing process is the best way to preserve & maintain quality genuine recipe products and guarantee the French “savour faire” can be exported around the world.