Traveller “Desire For Cultural Experiences Jumps By 45%, Tripadvisor Reveals

UK travellers’ bookings for cultural experiences jump 32%

UK pub tour bookings jump 158%

Glasgow (+148% bookings) a rising destination for culture experiences

Travellers are showing a growing desire for cultural experiences, new TripAdvisor data reveals. According to the travel planning and booking site, bookings for cultural experiences have risen sharply, with a 45% increase this year, compared to 2017. Bookings by UK travellers for cultural experiences jumped by 32% in the first half of 2018.

Cultural experiences, from classic activities centred on architecture, history, and art tours, to emerging cultural experiences, like pub, movie-themed, and food tours, provide travellers with a new perspective on a city, whether it’s the first visit or it’s a hometown stay-cation.

UK culture shines through Pub Tours

Pub tours are the most favoured way for travellers to the UK to explore the country’s culture, TripAdvisor Experiences data reveals. Bookings for Pub Tours saw a whopping 158% jump so far in 2018, compared to 2017. Historical Tours (+54%) are the second most favoured cultural tours in the UK, followed by Movie Tours (+26%) and Culinary and Gourmet Tours (13%), in third and fourth place respectively.

Fastest growing cultural categories for travellers to the UK*

Pub Tours + 158%

Historical Tours + 54%

Movie Tours + 26%

Culinary and Gourmet Tours + 13%

Glasgow among rising European destinations for culture

Glasgow leads the way as a rising destination for cultural experiences in the UK, as bookings for cultural tours in the city show a 148% increase so far in 2018, compared to 2017. The Scottish city also rounded out the top ten rising European destinations for cultural experiences, which saw Copenhagen (+751%), Brussels (+535%), and Verona (+286%), rank among the top three, respectively.

Jim Clarkson, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “Glasgow has long had a reputation as a major cultural centre thanks to our Charles Rennie Mackintosh heritage, UNESCO City of Music credentials, contemporary art talent and world-class public art collections – many in free museums in galleries – so I’m delighted to see us recognised as among the fastest growing cultural destinations in Europe.

“Glasgow’s cultural offering is central to the city’s Tourism and Visitor Plan to 2023, which sets out a clear direction for building the city’s global profile as a successful tourism destination. This recognition is a great sign that the strategy is working for Glasgow and that our cultural experiences really are wowing visitors.”

“Globally, travellers are looking for that local insight into a destination – they want to fully immerse themselves in the culture of that place and come home knowing they’ve soaked up as much of the essence of the destination as possible,” said TripAdvisor spokesperson Hayley Coleman. “The changing traveller itinerary reflects this desire. Whether it’s through a walking tour exploring Soho’s historic pubs, a Samurai Experience in Kyoto, or a guided walk through the ruins of Pompeii, TripAdvisor has cultural experiences around the world that travellers can book to get that insider feeling.”