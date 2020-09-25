trck.to Track & Trace Solution

Airship, the hospitality technology specialist launched trck.to, their Track & Trace solution back in July in aid of a swift and safe reopening for thousands of locations including football clubs, theatres and churches as well as bars, pubs and restaurants.

As news from Government this week means that Track & Trace will be mandatory in the UK hospitality sector from September 18th, the demand for safe and secure Track & Trace will be higher still.

A key benefit of Trck.to is that when customers check in, they’re given the option to opt in to receive the operator’s marketing emails. On average, operators are seeing a 25% opt in rate, with some as high as 50%, giving businesses a much-needed boost as they reopen.