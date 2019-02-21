St Peter’s Brewery has revealed a 102% year-on-year increase for its Without® brand of alcohol-free beer.

Launched in 2016, the St Peter’s Without® brand includes three products: Without® Original, Without® Gold and Without® Organic and now represents 29% of the brewery’s total volume with a wide distribution through retail and the on-trade, as well as strong export deals across the world.

“Without® has been a huge success for St Peter’s,” explains MD John Hadingham, “We launched Without® Original at a time when the alcohol-free market was just starting to find its feet and there really were no other bona fide alcohol-free craft beers available in the UK. This allowed us to gain a really strong foot-hold and build an excellent base of loyal customers, which we continue to serve today.”

According to Nielsen research, sales of alcohol-free beer grew by 37% during 2018 to £51.8m. “There’s still huge potential for the alcohol-free drinks sector and it continues to be the fastest growing segment of the drinks market,” explains John. “We recently launched Without® on draught, which is already proving very popular and shows that consumers are now considering an alcohol-free beer a very viable choice to order in the pub.”

Looking ahead, the brewery has plans to innovate further with new alcohol-free variants on the way. “This market is incredibly important for us and we want to build on the success we’ve achieved so far. As the sector has grown so has the nation’s appetite for more choice so we’ll be looking to launch something new in the coming months,” adds John.

For more information on Without® and St Peter’s Brewery visit www.stpetersbrewery.co.uk