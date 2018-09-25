Trefeddian Hotel Named Best In Wales By The AA

Trefeddian Hotel Named Best In Wales By The AAA popular coastal hotel overlooking Cardigan Bay in the picturesque Mid Wales seaside fishing village of Aberdyfi has been named AA Hotel of the Year for Wales.

The Trefeddian Hotel collected the prestigious accolade at the annual AA awards in London last night (Monday). Open to hotels of all sizes and styles, the award is the AA’s ultimate accolade in Wales.

Having been run by four generations of the Cave family since 1907, The Trefeddian Hotel has 59 bedrooms and 54 full time staff.

“This is a very proud moment for myself and my outstanding staff,” said managing director, Caroline Cave-Browne-Cave. “This prestigious award is the highest accolade that the Trefeddian has achieved to date and it’s a reflection of all the hard work by the hotel’s team

“The award recognises the commitment of the directors and loyal, long serving management team and staff in delivering our unique customer service over many decades.”

Ongoing investment in the hotel’s facilities and infrastructure has included the complete refurbishment of the indoor swimming pool, spa bath, lounges and dining room and the construction of two luxury self-catering units in the grounds, which are due to open next year.

Blessed with a stunning location, The Trefeddian Hotel enjoys panoramic views over Cardigan Bay and four miles of golden, sandy beach. Located in the Snowdonia National Park and Dyfi Biosphere, the hotel is ideally placed for golfing and activity breaks as it overlooks a links golf course and is within a short drive of Coed-y-Brenin Mountain Bike Centre.

An AA Inspector said of Trefeddian Hotel: “This family-run hotel is in a delightful location, with bedrooms that enjoy views over the championship links golf course and sea. Traditional, welcoming hospitality and attentive service is assured and many guests regularly return.

“In addition to walks along the beach, the hotel offers a heated indoor pool, tennis court, nine hole putting green, beauty salon, games room and a range of activities for the whole family. Dinner is the highlight of a visit with a five-course, daily changing menu that uses carefully prepared local produce.”

No stranger to awards, The Trefeddian won the Best Loved Hotels Award for Wales last year and, in 2016, collected the Extra Mile accolade for customer service in the same awards together with two Editor’s Choice awards from The Good Hotel Guide 2017 for golf hotel and family friendly hotel.