Tune Into Customers’ Healthy Mindset & Grow Sales With Good Earth

It’s a good time to review your soft drinks offering and bring in something new that taps into current consumer trends. Good Earth, an exciting new brand, has two premium adult soft drinks which appeal to the growing number of mindful and health aware consumers.“Our drinks are brewed with care and love for the natural,” says Liliana

Jaurequi, Brand Manager for Good Earth.

On trend Good Earth Kombucha is an intriguing healthier alternative to usual soft serves. Awarded Product of The Year 2021* it’s an indulgent, premium drink experience. Each Kombucha has a base of the best organic teas blended with natural juices and gets a gentle effervescent lift from live cultures. Clean on the palette, vegan friendly, with low sugar and 40 calories, it’s an attractive drink for the discerning.

As an ambient range it does not need fridge space and has a shelf life of 12 months, but is recommended served chilled. Available in premium branded 275ml bottles and coming soon 250ml cans, three flavours of Natural; Ginger & Lemon; and Pomegranate & Blueberry are available.