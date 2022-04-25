Share Tweet Share Email

Who are We?

TVC Leisure is one of the last remaining independent family owned and family run companies in our industry that is otherwise dominated by national companies and conglomerates. We have specialised in supplying gaming and amusement machines to pubs, social clubs and licenced premises for nearly 40 years. We operate regionally, supplying customers throughout London and The Home Counties.

Our Products

We offer an extremely diverse range of equipment that includes fruit machines, digital gaming machines, digital jukeboxes, pool tables, quiz machines, lottery machines and amusement machines. In addition, we also offer a variety of ancillary equipment to help support our customers in their day-to-day activities, such as CCTV systems, plasma televisions, projectors, ice machines, glass washers and bottle coolers.

Our Gold Standard Service

TVC Leisure’s gold standard service is what separates us from the competition, it gives us a competitive edge in our fast-paced industry which is dominated by national companies that fail to service their customers adequately. Examples of our ‘Gold Standard Service’ include a 2 hour response to technical issues 7 days a week, easily accessible at all times of the day, regular machine rotations and upgrades, routine collection services, ongoing support and regular communication through text messages, weekly emails and monthly newsletters.

Why Choose TVC Leisure

We are a family run business that deploy strong family values and culture within our company. We build relationships with our customers, provide a personal service, and offer friendly and helpful advice, we are always looking to exceed expectations and improve. Our approach is unique and unmatched by national companies.

Call u on 01189 121 042

Email us at info@tvcleisure.co.uk

Visit our website on www.tvcleisure.co.uk