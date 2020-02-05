TwelveBelow – The UK’s First Naturally Low Sugar Tonic

TwelveBelow is the UK’s first naturally low sugar tonic, with only 2.5 grams of sugar per 100ml and less than 12 calories per serving. The new range comes in four great-tasting flavours, including Classic Premium, Apple & Garden Mint, Pear & Cardamom and Rhubarb & Ginger.

The products are made with a dash of organic agave and contain no artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

Co-founder Melanie McNelly said: “The idea for the company started when we began to really look into light and slimline tonics, and we were shocked to find they still had a high sugar content with artificial sweeteners and the taste overpowered spirits. Our tonics have been developed to not only complement a whole host of spirits, but to taste great as a standalone drink without the high sugar content.”

The tonics are available in 200ml and 500ml glass bottles. Come and see us for a sample on Stand F2 or contact us on info@twelvebelow.co.uk. www.twelvebelow.co.uk