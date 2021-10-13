Tyrrells Launches ‘Pub Classic’ Flavour and Pledges £50k Donation to British Pubs

KP Snacks, the no.1 supplier of Bagged Snacks in pubs and bars1, and its premium snack brand Tyrrells, have announced the launch of an exciting new flavour alongside a promotional campaign supporting the Licensed Trade Charity (LTC).

From September to November, 2 million special edition packs of Tyrrells crisps will be on sale, with Tyrrells donating £50,000 to the LTC from sales generated. Running for the second year in a row, the campaign looks to help the On Trade Channel recover from the pandemic by supporting the LTC which provides essential help across the industry, from financial hardship to mental health.

The nationwide initiative will run across three of the most popular Tyrrells flavours: Lightly Sea Salted, Mature Cheddar & Chive, and Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar in 40g singles format, as well as a new product,Tyrrells British Beef & Ale.

Designed to be the perfect accompaniment to your chosen drink,Tyrrells British Beef & Ale crisps provide consumers with a favourite pub classic in a delicious snack form.With consumer preference for meaty flavours in crisps and snacks growing2, the new product is set to catch the attention of pub-goers looking for a snack.

Beth Minch, Marketing Manager at Tyrrells says: “Tyrrells is a premium snack brand which provides hand-cooked crisps in a range of delicious flavours.As we launch this year’s campaign to support pubs and bars, we are excited to also be introducing the new Tyrrells British Beef & Ale flavour, which was created with pubs in mind.