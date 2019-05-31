UCC Coffee UK & Ireland Raise £4000 Over UK Coffee Week

UCC Coffee UK & Ireland has raised £4000 for Project Waterfall during UK Coffee Week – the equivalent to providing 155 people with clean water in coffee growing communities.

Employees got behind the cause and organised a variety of fundraising activities, including a silent auction to win a trip to Switzerland, which raised over £500, and a company-wide raffle raising over £1,085.

Elaine Swift, Regional Director (North), UCC Coffee comments: “As a continuation of support for our chosen charity, we’re proud to have raised a fantastic amount for Project Waterfall. You can’t make great coffee without clean water, and yet countries that grow our coffee often do not have access to clean drinking water, which is why it’s so important we get behind this initiative. I want to say a big thank you to our teams and customers for their generous donations, UK Coffee Week is all about celebrating coffee and having fun, and we look forward to continuing towards our goal of raising £100,000 for Project Waterfall.”

Project Waterfall is an initiative developed by the Allegra Foundation, designed to bring clean water, sanitation, and education to coffee-growing communities across the world. So far, the project has raised over £1million and brought clean water to over 34,000 people, across seven countries. This year, the project continues to support the ongoing work in the rural Jabi Tehnan district of Ethiopia through funds raised from UK Coffee Week 2019.