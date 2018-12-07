UK Hotels Enjoy Nationwide Success As Regions See Encouraging Growth In 2018

The latest data from the Expedia Group has revealed that hotels all over the country have enjoyed consistent growth throughout the first nine months of 2018 ahead of an expected boost in demand across the festive season.

Analysis of Q1, Q2 and Q3 2018 data* shows that demand for UK hotels has been strong, with many regions of the UK enjoying significant double-digit growth.

Whilst London naturally enjoyed the strongest demand amongst tourists, with almost 40% of inbound travellers heading to the capital, other locations have also witnessed increased visitor numbers.

International and domestic demand for Essex and Bath saw growth of 25% year on year, while demand for Cambridge was up by 30% year on year. Other notable regional winners include Chester (up more than +25%), Southampton (up more than +20%) and Dorset (up almost +20%).

In Scotland, Edinburgh kept its spot as the second most popular destination by market share after London for tourists visiting the UK, but it was the Highlands and Islands that saw the biggest year-on-year booking growth with over 20% increase in demand year over year.

Hoteliers are expected to benefit from the upcoming festive and new year period, with the UK a popular choice for an increasing number of overseas visitors. London and Edinburgh remained the top two most popular destinations for travellers in Q4 2017, Expedia Group data reveals. Both capital cities recorded an increase in travel demand across that period. Elsewhere, Manchester, Birmingham and Liverpool and Glasgow were also among the top 10 popular destinations.

For the UK as a whole across the first nine months of 2018, hoteliers continued to experience positive growth from overseas visitors, with the US ranking as the top international market. Demand from the US grew by almost 45% year-on-year.

While demand remained buoyant from the traditionally strong visitor markets of Germany, Canada, Australia and France, some of the fastest-growing markets included Brazil, Spain, Switzerland and Ireland.

Looking at average daily rates (ADR) for hotel rooms, the data shows some bright spots with Bath (up around 10% y-o-y) and Edinburgh (up almost 15% year-on-year).

According to the figures, a strong increase in UK mobile demand made via app, mobile web or tablet devices was driven by visitors from all over the globe, but significantly from the US (up by 35% y-o-y), Germany (up by 40%) and Canada (up by almost 30%).

Irene Roberts, Director of Market Management, Expedia Group: “Our data reveals that our lodging partners enjoyed a successful first nine months of 2018, a trend we hope continues during the festive period. Despite uncertain times, UK hoteliers have benefitted from a surge in overseas tourism along with a continuation of the booming staycation trend. More and more people are choosing to visit the UK, which is hugely positive news.

“Our data clearly shows that we are successfully working with our lodging partners to increase demand from key international markets, as well as emerging markets, and these visitors are enjoying more locations across the UK.”