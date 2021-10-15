UK On-Trade Gets A Taste Of Bottega’s Italian Rainbow

Award Winning Italian wine producer and distiller Bottega, has launched its Accademia Prosecco Rainbow into the UK on-trade market. Having already grown Accademia sales by a huge 166% this year, whilst also securing wide distribution in the off-trade, Bottega looks to continue to grow its distribution by 500% next year.

Sandro Bottega, Founder & Managing Director of Bottega SPA comments;“Following a spike in Rosé Prosecco last year, we think the Prosecco market still has potential to grow.As well as new drinking rituals developed during lockdown, we’re finding that drinkers not only want quality, but they want to know the provenance of their drinks, i.e from ground to bottle.Which is why at Bottega, we’re proud to showcase our premium Italian taste, whilst also sticking to our roots of bottling in Venetian rainbow glass.”

These premium bottles recognise the most celebrated holidays so that hospitality outlets can capitalise on special moments, such as Halloween, Christmas, and Pride.What’s more, the Rainbow Collection also gives a nod to the renowned Venice Carnival and its festive atmosphere. Accademia bottles are inspired by the Venetian colourful art expressions which have