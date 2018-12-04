UK Restaurant Manager Of The Year 2019 Semi-Finalists Revealed

Ten outstanding restaurant managers have been chosen to compete in the UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2019 competition on 7 January at The Savoy, London.

The semi-finalists are:

Jennifer Santner, Angler Restaurant, South Place Hotel, London Christopher Bakowski, Alyn Williams at The Westbury, London Shashi Prakash, Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Windermere Vincenzo Mancinelli, Hide Above, London Tomas Kubart, Corinthia-Kerridges, Corinthia Hotel, London Rebecca Galland, The Vineyard Hotel and Spa, Newbury Jacopo Nardini, Indigo Restaurant, One Aldwych, London Simon Warren, The Ivy, Birmingham Cedric Touny, The Blue Posts, London Pauline Henry, Brasserie Joël, Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London

Awards ceremony

The ten semi-finalists will compete during the main event on 7 January 2019 at The Savoy, London. During the morning session, they will be interviewed by industry leaders and tested on their Restaurant Management technical skills. The top four candidates will then be asked to participate in a Live Restaurant Management Skills scenario in front of a VIP audience. The winner will be announced and presented with their award at a drinks and canapé reception.

Judging process

The semi-finalists have already demonstrated ability in a range of areas, such as: staff development and supervisory techniques; sales promotional activities; market knowledge and current trends: menu and beverage planning; customer service; product knowledge; stock management and budgetary control.

Chair of judges John Cousins has the following advice for those competing on 7 January: “Always have a good night’s sleep and ensure you have eaten before competing. Listen carefully to the briefings and ask questions if you are unsure. Develop a professional posture and always be well-groomed. Don’t be distracted by what other competitors are doing, and above all smile!”

Prize

The UK Restaurant Manager of the Year 2019 will receive: a trophy, certificate and prestigious career-advancing training as well as invitations to top industry events. All finalists will be given the opportunity to be mentored throughout the year post-event by leading industry figures.