LATEST NEWS
Home / Latest News / UK Sees Worrying Drop In Numbers Of Overseas Visitors

UK Sees Worrying Drop In Numbers Of Overseas Visitors

Posted by: News in Latest News May 29, 2019

londonThe number of overseas visitors to the UK dropped in 2018, despite favourable exchange rates and record-breaking temperatures.

The latest ‘Travel Trends’ report released by the Office of National Statistics has revealed that there were a total of 37.9 million visits made by overseas residents to the UK in 2018, 3 per cent down on 2017.

The amount of money spent by overseas visitors also fell by 7 per cent to £22.9bn.

Meanwhile, UK residents made 71.7 million visits overseas, down 1 per cent on the previous year, although spending rose by 1 per cent to £45.4bn.

Commenting on the new figures, Ian Bell, head of travel and tourism at RSM said:

‘It’s really disappointing to see a drop in the number of visitors coming to the UK – and most worrying for hoteliers, restaurateurs and retailers is the decline in spending.

‘The UK benefitted from a post-Olympic boom in the years after 2012, so it would be really disappointing if this were to mark the start of a downward trend in the appeal of the UK as a tourist destination.

‘The UK tourist industry will have to work hard to fight for its share of the tourist market but there are clouds on the horizon. Following Edinburgh’s lead, a number of local authorities appear to be pushing for the introduction of local tourist taxes. If and when these are introduced, they could take the shine off a number of popular destinations.

‘Given last year’s heatwave and the pound’s weakness, it’s probably less surprising that there was a drop in the numbers of UK residents travelling overseas. This year we could well see a further decline as a result of Brexit uncertainty, but the staycationers could provide a welcome boost for the UK economy.’

Tagged with:

About News

© Copyright 2019, RBC Publishing Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
x

Check Also

Luxury Hotel Park Regis Is Endorsed By Tripadvisor And Hotels.Com With Double Recognition

Park Regis Birmingham’s passion and commitment to customer service has this week been further reaffirmed following recognition from TripAdvisor and Hotels.com. The luxury establishment, ...