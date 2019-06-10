UKHospitality Adds Business Big-Hitters To Stellar Speaker Line-Up For Summer Conference 2019

Business big-hitters Sir Martin Sorrell and former Waitrose boss Lord Price are just two of the speakers featuring in a star-studded line up at this year’s UKHospitality Summer Conference.

Under the theme of ‘Rebooting Britain’, the annual Summer Conference is a unique pan-industry event, bringing together key players across the hospitality and leisure market to chart the central role that the sector will play in the future of the UK.

Headlining the day will be Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital. One of the business leaders of his generation, and founder of the biggest advertising, marketing and communications businesses in the world, Sir Martin will talk about his career, the challenges that face business in an evolving media and news landscape, the importance of image and reputation, and what hospitality and leisure must do to emerge as the UK’s leading industry.

Further speaker highlights include:

Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality Chief Executive, will bring delegates up to speed on a seismic 12 months and the campaign priorities ahead

A panel discussion featuring senior hospitality leaders on the current operating environment Stephen Cassidy, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Hilton Debbie Hewitt, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, The Restaurant Group Steve Richards, CEO, Parkdean Resorts Karin Sheppard, Managing Director, Europe, IHG

The former CEO of Waitrose and ex-Government Minister Lord Mark Price will set out his vision for the future of retail, food and drink – and the influence of changing consumer tastes and new technologies

Thomas Dubaere, COO, Accor Northern Europe, will explain his approach to hotel transformation and enhancing the guest experience

A panel discussion featuring high-profile experts in people and talent, focused on Workforce 2030, and how to engage the hospitality leaders of tomorrow, along with developing the sector’s talent pipeline.

UKH Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “Our Summer Conference is always one of the highlights of the calendar and this year gives us the chance to reflect and celebrate the significant progress and achievements of our first year. Importantly, it also offers us a platform to look ahead at how the sector needs to evolve to meet future challenges.

“We’ve put together a packed agenda full of high-profile speakers from both within and outside of our sector to inform and inspire delegates. I’m very much looking forward to welcoming our guests and hope as many of our members can join us for what should be a stimulating day.”

For further details on this year’s UKHospitality Summer Conference and to book tickets visit https://www.ukhevents.com/