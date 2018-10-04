UKHospitality Reaction To Prime Minister’s Conference Speech

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s speech, UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“The Prime Minister today said she backs businesses but earlier this week announced an immigration policy that will restrict the flow of workers and tipping legislation that will only place further burdens on employers. It is time for a coordinated, positive relationship between Government and the hospitality sector, starting with a Tourism Sector Deal.

“In her speech the Prime Minister rightly stated that raising taxes stifles investment. We are calling upon her Government to bring forward a comprehensive package of support at the Budget including tax reforms to ensure digital businesses pay their fair share, and crippling burdens on hospitality employers are eased.

“We are receiving mixed messages: a declaration of support for businesses yet a simultaneous imposition of restrictions on employers. A more coherent approach to supporting businesses is needed if claims that the Government is “backing business” is to gain credence.”

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“We welcome the Prime Minister’s speech today, ‘backing’ businesses both large and small. Of course, the first test of this for Britain’s publicans will be in the Budget later this month.

“Cutting beer duty, as well as tackling unfair business rates, would be a huge boost to those in the pub business. This is why we are supporting the Long Live The Local campaign, which now has over 80,000 signatories. We welcome anyone who cares about their local pub to visit longlivethelocal.pub and sign the petition to cut beer tax.”