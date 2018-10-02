UKHospitality Welcomes Chancellor’s Business Support

Responding to the Chancellor’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will provide support for apprenticeships, management skills and retraining.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond has announced that the Government will reform apprenticeships and increase Apprenticeship Levy funding by £95 million. The Government will also invest £20 million in networks to enable businesses to improve their management skills, with a further £11 million for training. The Government has also pledged £100 million for the first phase of the National Retraining Scheme which will be rolled out next year.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “With Brexit still providing a degree of uncertainty, it is good to see the Government acting to provide some support for businesses.

“One of the key challenges facing the hospitality sector, as well as other sectors, is securing the future of the workforce and driving skills and improvement. A package of support to help employers train, retain and improve their team members will be a welcome boost and should help hospitality businesses continue to provide great careers.”

The Chancellor also indicated that the Government would introduce a Digital Services Tax.

Nicholls concluded: “A revamp of the business tax system is certainly long overdue and the Government needs to act urgently. We need to see reform to ensure that digital businesses pay their fair share and so the system acknowledges the realities of doing businesses in the 21st Century – this must include a reduction in business rates paid by hospitality operators.”