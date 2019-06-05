UKHospitality Welcomes Focus On Skills In Regeneration Of Seaside Towns

Responding to the Government’s response to the HCLG Committee’s report on the future of seaside towns, UKHospitality (UKH), the single, authoritative voice for the hospitality sector, has highlighted the need to put skills and training at the heart of its strategy. The importance of the prompt delivery of a Tourism Sector Deal as soon as possible was also a key factor of UKH’s response.

Commenting on the response Kate Nicholls, UKHospitality CEO said: “We are pleased to see the Government’s commitment to the future of seaside towns, where hospitality plays such an important economic role.

“Improvements to the apprenticeship system to make it work for seasonal workers is critical for hospitality businesses and employees in coastal areas. Linking local need with the output of local education facilities will also support economic growth, providing a pipeline of talent and high-quality jobs.

“It is, however, disappointing that Government is not prepared to reconsider the benefits of a cut in VAT for tourism businesses, which will help to create even greater employment.

“The focus on skills development absolutely ties in with the sector’s commitment to become an industry of choice for the workforce. The Government can implement reforms to facilitate that and help us deliver great careers. We urge Government to endorse the Tourism Sector Deal to unleash the potential the sector has to improve lives across in seaside towns and across the country.”